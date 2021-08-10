Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 166.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECS opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

