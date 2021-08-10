Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.27%.

BBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. iA Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:BBU opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,329,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth $4,297,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,116,000 after buying an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

