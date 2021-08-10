Brokers Issue Forecasts for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 3,771 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,702.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,771 shares of company stock worth $246,203 over the last 90 days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

