Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eni S.p.A.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ENI in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on E. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

E stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

