Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

