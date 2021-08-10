Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $30.33

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.