Brokerages Set United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) PT at $31.89

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,593 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,874,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 145,858 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.