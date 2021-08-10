Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$119.91

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$119.91.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
TSE TFII opened at C$139.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.81. TFI International has a one year low of C$53.08 and a one year high of C$145.46.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
