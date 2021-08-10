Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$119.91

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$119.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

TSE TFII opened at C$139.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.81. TFI International has a one year low of C$53.08 and a one year high of C$145.46.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total transaction of C$2,241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,787,688.08. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,800 in the last 90 days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

