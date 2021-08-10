Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $14.83

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTG. Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

MTG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,838. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $77,133,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

