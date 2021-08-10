Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) PT at $63.43

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.92.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MetLife by 1,413.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.46. 4,258,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

