Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price at $29.11

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $468.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

