Brokerages Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Price Target at $28.33

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAR. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after buying an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 568,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAR opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.