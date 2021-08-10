Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Target Price at $89.32

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

