Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target at $80.86

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.89. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

