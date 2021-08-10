Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target at $63.08

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

