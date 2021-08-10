Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of VBIV traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,319. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,213 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after buying an additional 681,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

