Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $860.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post sales of $860.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $895.74 million and the lowest is $824.11 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,660 shares of company stock worth $5,808,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.