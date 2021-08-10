Brokerages Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post sales of $13.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.71 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $10.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $50.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%.

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of LUNG opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86.

In other Pulmonx news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,586,797 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,211. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

