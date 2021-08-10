Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.32 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $7.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $34,138,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $20,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,041. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

