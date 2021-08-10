Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

MBWM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.22. 20,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $520.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

