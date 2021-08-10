Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 862,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

