Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,026. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

