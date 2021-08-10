Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the highest is $5.07 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.70. 1,614,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 417,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,167,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,960,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

