Brokerages Anticipate iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iSun.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISUN shares. TheStreet cut iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of iSun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iSun by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at $352,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 62,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,891. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.37.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

