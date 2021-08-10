Brokerages Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GVA opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Granite Construction by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

