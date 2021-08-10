Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $82.50. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $85.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

