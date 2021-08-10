Brokerages Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

FUSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

