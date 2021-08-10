Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post sales of $274.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.54 million and the lowest is $262.98 million. Ferro reported sales of $241.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

FOE stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ferro has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at $72,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ferro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 204,586 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

