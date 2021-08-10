Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.44. Crane reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,431 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Crane by 20.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.69. Crane has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

