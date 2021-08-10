Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. AdvanSix reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.