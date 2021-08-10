Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 136,551 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

