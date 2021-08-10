Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. 56,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,851. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

