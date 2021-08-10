Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE BRX remained flat at $$23.24 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

