Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $46.67 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.65.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.