Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,387 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after buying an additional 547,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 232,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,334,000 after buying an additional 170,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,867,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

