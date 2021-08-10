Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $444.63. 2,648,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $445.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

