BP p.l.c. (BP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 24th

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 305.45 ($3.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.92. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £311 ($406.32).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

