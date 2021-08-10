BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.49 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.74.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Mizuho raised their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.02.

Shares of BP opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 7.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 352,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in BP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 133,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

