Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $16,687,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $24,900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $24,900,000.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,779. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

