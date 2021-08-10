Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.29. 613,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

