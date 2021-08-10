Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 89bio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 89bio alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,505 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETNB traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. 1,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,250. The firm has a market cap of $364.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.