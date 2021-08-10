Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.88. 2,388,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,988. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.16. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

