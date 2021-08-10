Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,255 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises approximately 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,624,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,265,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $122.48. 1,341,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

