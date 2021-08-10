Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $25.95 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the business services provider will earn $25.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $26.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2021 earnings at $32.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $95.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,470.42.

Booking stock opened at $2,157.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,224.92. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 52,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

