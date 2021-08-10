Bonk Price Down 31% This Week (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00841925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.