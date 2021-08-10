Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

