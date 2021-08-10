Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.
NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 2.11.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
