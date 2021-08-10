Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$1.95 at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.95 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.