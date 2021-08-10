BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25.
