BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

