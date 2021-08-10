BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.35

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 98.10 ($1.28) on Tuesday. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 58.70 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.05. The company has a market cap of £772.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.
About BMO Commercial Property Trust
