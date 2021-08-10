BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.93.
AMD stock opened at $107.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,288 shares of company stock worth $23,827,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,065.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
