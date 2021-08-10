BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $110.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.93.

AMD stock opened at $107.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,288 shares of company stock worth $23,827,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,065.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

